Motorola Unveils Moto G9 Power With Massive 6000 MAh Battery

When you hear the “Hello Moto” jingle, you may think of older Motorola phones or solid modern day budget devices. Now, when you hear the chime, you may think of impressive battery life with the Moto G9 Power . The Moto G9 Power boasts an absolutely massive 6000mAh battery, so you can go for multiple days without charging. The G9 Power also has some other decent features, which we will dive into below.





Moving over to the other specs, the phone packs a 6.8” Max Vision HD+ display. This display will let you see all the details captured with the 64MP Quad Pixel primary shooter on the device. If you are into taking selfies, Motorola has provided a 16MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology as well. The Quad Pixel technology “ensures that every photo turns out sharp and bright thanks to 4x more light sensitivity,” but we’ll have to see how it looks if we get our hands on a device.