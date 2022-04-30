CATEGORIES
Mother’s Day Tech Deals For Great Gifts Are Go: Samsung Galaxy S22 For Hundreds Off

by Lane BabuderSaturday, April 30, 2022, 04:20 PM EDT
samsung s22 plus scaled

Mother's Day is May 8th this year, which is rapidly approaching. You didn't forget a gift for dear old mom, did you? If you did, don't sweat it, we've got you covered with tech deals that we think Mom will appreciate.

Why don't we start mom off with what many parents would likely call the "big gift", a new Samsung Galaxy S22+ (pictured above). One of the latest flagships in Samsung's lineup. There's not a whole lot we can say about this phone that we haven't already said in our detailed review. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a great phone, has a great camera, solid battery life, and you can pick one up at a big discount with a $100 promo.
Alright, maybe mom's not so much into the modern niceties of a brand new cell phone, and she's more of a fan of yesteryear's tech. Perhaps she still has her vinyl collection. Well, imagine her surprise when you tell her that you got her a new portable Victrola. For you young kids, Victrola is a company that has made record players for a very long time, and many other early audio-centric devices. Anyway, the cool thing about the Victrola VSC-550BT-LVG is while it is a 3-speed record player it also is a Bluetooth speaker. So, even if this is for Grandma on Mother's day, you can still enjoy your favorite modern tunes if she's not listening to her 45s.


Perhaps Mom is a fitness buff looking to track her progress, in which case the Fitbit Luxe may be an attractive option. The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker features Bluetooth connectivity, and many many fitness and wellness tracking tools, like a sleep monitor, heart rate monitor, and much more. And like most fitness trackers, it's also somewhat of smartwatch, which will provide basic notifications when paired to a phone. Down to just $99.95 from a regular price of $129.95 is a pretty solid deal too.

If the above options don't quite hit the mark, we've for some more good deals to share below:

We hope you find the perfect gift for mom, and pre-emptively wish all the moms out there a Happy Mother's Day!
