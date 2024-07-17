Most PC Users Object To Paying Extra For AI-Capable Hardware, Poll Shows





The participants for this poll are also important to keep in mind. People who often visit that site and join its forum aren’t your average Joe. The wider market might be more easily swayed to make the jump into hardware with AI features, especially as the hype for AI continues to build with even Apple jumping into the fray.





It's also noteworthy that AI-enabled hardware is trending towards becoming standard, with AMD and Intel baking NPUs (neural processing units) into their latest processors, and of course Qualcomm and Apple doing the same with their Arm-based silicon.

