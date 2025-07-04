Portable Mosquito Defense System Zaps Blood-Sucking Pests With Lasers
According to the manufacturers, once installed at a particular location, it can scan and kill mosquitoes within a 3 to 6-meter radius. The size and distance of mosquitoes within its radius can be calculated in as little as 0.003 seconds. Photon Matrix released a YouTube video describing several details about its device, that you can watch here...
The product comes in two different versions: the Basic and the Pro. The Basic edition has a scan radius of 3m, while the Pro edition has a 6m scan radius. They are currently priced at $498 and $698, respectively. According to its developer, the product is still in its prototype phase and they are seeking early adopters through crowdfunding and are offering a $30 discount on both versions during the crowdfunding period.
This idea is certainly not new; laser mosquito systems have existed before. However, most laser-powered devices built for this purpose are usually larger, and most of them are relatively unsafe for pets in the home. The Photon Matrix is quite portable, and according to its manufacturer, when it detects any body (or pet) larger than 2cm, it would automatically stop laser firing. If all the capabilities advertised with Photon Matrix are accurate, then the device could have the potential to become one of the most desirable pest control systems out there.