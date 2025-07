Portable Mosquito Defense System Zaps Blood-Sucking Pests With Lasers

Notorious for aggressive blood-sucking and responsible for transmitting diseases like Malaria, Zika Virus, and yellow fever, mosquitoes cause over 700,000 deaths each year. To help keep mosquitos and other pests at bay, a portable defence system dubbed Photon Matrix was unveiled, using advanced laser technology to locate and kill mosquitoes According to the manufacturers, once installed at a particular location, it can scan and kill mosquitoes within a 3 to 6-meter radius. The size and distance of mosquitoes within its radius can be calculated in as little as 0.003 seconds. Photon Matrix released a YouTube video describing several details about its device, that you can watch here...The Photon Matrix need an ample power source to keep its laser defence system running for 24 hours. It could reportedly be powered for up to 8 hours with a power bank of 20,000 mAh and 16 hours with a 39200 mAh power bank . That should be fair enough if you do not plan to spend the whole day in a mosquito-prone area. However, anyone intending to use it for camping or other outdoor purposes should have a power source ready.The product comes in two different versions: the Basic and the Pro. The Basic edition has a scan radius of 3m, while the Pro edition has a 6m scan radius. They are currently priced at $498 and $698, respectively. According to its developer, the product is still in its prototype phase and they are seeking early adopters through crowdfunding and are offering a $30 discount on both versions during the crowdfunding period.This idea is certainly not new; laser mosquito systems have existed before. However, most laser-powered devices built for this purpose are usually larger, and most of them are relatively unsafe for pets in the home. The Photon Matrix is quite portable, and according to its manufacturer, when it detects any body (or pet) larger than 2cm, it would automatically stop laser firing. If all the capabilities advertised with Photon Matrix are accurate, then the device could have the potential to become one of the most desirable pest control systems out there.