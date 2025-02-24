CATEGORIES
home News

Mortal Kombat 1 T-1000 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Brutal Finishing Move And Skynet Smiles

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 24, 2025, 02:55 PM EDT
mortal kombat 1 t1000 hero
NetherRealm is adding a new batch of characters to the already jam-packed Mortal Kombat 1 roster with Kombat Pack 2, which is part of the Khaos Reigns DLC. The headliner is the addition of one of the most iconic movie villains of all time, the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Although there are several other characters and new story elements being added with this upcoming drop as well.

The studio has put in some serious effort to providing an authentic T-1000 experience that fans of this character will love, including using the likeness and voice of Rober Patrick, who played the role in the movie. The trailer provides a sneak peek to how well the vibes of T-1000 have been captured, with the finishing move incorporating the famous truck chase scene found in the film. T-1000 will also be shifting between its human and metallic forms in the middle of fights for the full experience.


T-1000 isn’t coming alone, though. Madam Bo, an NPC that made an appearance during the story campaign, has become a fan favorite and will now receive her moment in the sun as a Kameo fighter. A tip of the hat to NetherRealm for delivering some grade A fanservice with the addition of Madam Bo. Other incoming fighters include Ghostface from the movie Scream, Conan the Barbarian, Cyrax, Noob Saibot and Sektor.

Kombat Pack 2 will begin to roll out to owners of the Khaos Reigns DLC on March 18. Everyone else will be able to purchase individual parts of this new DLC starting on March 25. No pricing has been provided for the different elements of Kombat Pack 2, however, interested players can buy the Khaos Reigns bundle for $59.99 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and $49.99 on Nintendo Switch.
Tags:  Gaming, DLC, netherrealm-studios, mortal-kombat-1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment