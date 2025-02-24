Mortal Kombat 1 T-1000 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Brutal Finishing Move And Skynet Smiles
The studio has put in some serious effort to providing an authentic T-1000 experience that fans of this character will love, including using the likeness and voice of Rober Patrick, who played the role in the movie. The trailer provides a sneak peek to how well the vibes of T-1000 have been captured, with the finishing move incorporating the famous truck chase scene found in the film. T-1000 will also be shifting between its human and metallic forms in the middle of fights for the full experience.
T-1000 isn’t coming alone, though. Madam Bo, an NPC that made an appearance during the story campaign, has become a fan favorite and will now receive her moment in the sun as a Kameo fighter. A tip of the hat to NetherRealm for delivering some grade A fanservice with the addition of Madam Bo. Other incoming fighters include Ghostface from the movie Scream, Conan the Barbarian, Cyrax, Noob Saibot and Sektor.
Kombat Pack 2 will begin to roll out to owners of the Khaos Reigns DLC on March 18. Everyone else will be able to purchase individual parts of this new DLC starting on March 25. No pricing has been provided for the different elements of Kombat Pack 2, however, interested players can buy the Khaos Reigns bundle for $59.99 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and $49.99 on Nintendo Switch.