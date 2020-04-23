More DJI Mavic Air 2 Photos And Specs Leak Along With Rumored $799 Price Tag





Last week, we brought you some images and specifications for the forthcoming DJI Mavic Air 2 drone. As the follow-up to the popular Mavic Air, the Mavic Air 2 boasts a 50 percent larger battery (flight times of up to 34 minutes) and a maximum flight speed of 43 mph.

Leading up to the official unveil of the drone, which is expected to take place on April 27th, some additional details and photos have leaked onto the internet. The drone wouldn't be mistaken for anything else but a Mavic, and is a clear evolution of its Mavic Air predecessor. DroneDJ, who originally uncovered the promo images that you see here, notes that the curved blades found on these new propellers should help to cut down a bit on overall noise levels when flying the drone.





We can also see the fold-out supports for the arms that hold the front rotors on the Mavic Air have been removed. It was a fussy design element that added complexity and weight, so we’re glad to see it gone. Instead, we get fixed supports that elevate the drone to give clearance for the camera when settled on the ground. The battery, which was mounted on the bottom of the Mavic Air, has been repositioned to the top for easier access on the Mavic Air 2.





The Mavic Air 2 adopts a new 48MP image sensor (1/2-inch CMOS) with an f/2.8 aperture. The Mavic Air can shoot 4K video at 30fps, but it is currently unknown if the Mavic Air will bump that capability up to 4K at 60fps.

As expected, the Mavic Air 2 is said to launch at $799, which is the same price that its predecessor launched at back in early 2018. That means that you can expect to see fire sales on current Mavic Air inventory in the coming weeks and months.