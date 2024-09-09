Minisforum UM760 Slim Mini PC Rocks Ryzen 5 And Radeon 760M Firepower

Minisforum is back with yet another mini PC that boasts enough horsepower for multi-monitor configuraitons and PC gaming. The UM760 Slim is packing an AMD APU with 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 4 with integrated Radeon grapics. A few months ago, Minisforum launched its MS-A1 which they claim is the world's smallest and expandable AM5 mini PC.

If you are familiar with Minisforum, you will know it tends to outfit its palm-sized mini PCs with relatively powerful hardware. Mini PCs aren’t the company's only product line though. Minisform also offers GPU docks such as the DEGI and the V3 3-in-1 tablet.

The new UM760 Slim comes in a standard configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS that features an integrated AMD Radeon 760M GPU, 16GB of dual channel DDR5 memory, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Ryzen 6 7640HS has a base clock of 4.3 GHz with a max boost clock of 5.0 GHz and a TDP range of 35-54W. At the heart of the UM760 Slim's cooling is a blower-style fan with three copper heat pipes to keep the 7640HS running optimally and help ensure there is minimal thermal throttling.

While the CPU is not upgradeable, both the RAM and SSD can be. The UM760 Slim can accommodate a max 96GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory running in dual channel mode. It also has dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots that can each take a 2TB 2280M.2 SSD with speeds of up to 7000MB/s.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The UM760 Slim also comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, BlueTooth 5.3, and a 2.5G ethernet port for all of your connectivity needs. As mentioned, it can handle multi-monitor configurations of up to three 4k displays, thanks to the built-in HDMI, DP 1.4, and USB 4 ports. Dual 8K displays and high regresh rates (up to 240Hz) are also an option.

Currently available to order for $349 direct from Minisforum, the UM760 Slim comes loaded with Windows 11 and Copilot, right out of the box.