CATEGORIES
home News

Minisforum UM760 Slim Mini PC Rocks Ryzen 5 And Radeon 760M Firepower

by Ben EnosMonday, September 09, 2024, 02:53 PM EDT
minisforum um760 slim 708x400 news

Minisforum is back with yet another mini PC that boasts enough horsepower for multi-monitor configuraitons and PC gaming. The UM760 Slim is packing an AMD APU with 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 4 with integrated Radeon grapics. A few months ago, Minisforum launched its MS-A1 which they claim is the world's smallest and expandable AM5 mini PC. 


If you are familiar with Minisforum, you will know it tends to outfit its palm-sized mini PCs with relatively powerful hardware. Mini PCs aren’t the company's only product line though. Minisform also offers GPU docks such as the DEGI and the V3 3-in-1 tablet


The new UM760 Slim comes in a standard configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS that features an integrated AMD Radeon 760M GPU, 16GB of dual channel DDR5 memory, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The Ryzen 6 7640HS has a base clock of 4.3 GHz with a max boost clock of 5.0 GHz and a TDP range of 35-54W. At the heart of the UM760 Slim's cooling is a blower-style fan with three copper heat pipes to keep the 7640HS running optimally and help ensure there is minimal thermal throttling. 

minisforum um760 slim lifestyle 708x400 news

While the CPU is not upgradeable, both the RAM and SSD can be. The UM760 Slim can accommodate a max 96GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory running in dual channel mode. It also has dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots that can each take a 2TB 2280M.2 SSD with speeds of up to 7000MB/s. 


But the fun doesn’t stop there. The UM760 Slim also comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, BlueTooth 5.3, and a 2.5G ethernet port for all of your connectivity needs. As mentioned, it can handle multi-monitor configurations of up to three 4k displays, thanks to the built-in HDMI, DP 1.4, and USB 4 ports. Dual 8K displays and high regresh rates (up to 240Hz) are also an option.


Currently available to order for $349 direct from Minisforum, the UM760 Slim comes loaded with Windows 11 and Copilot, right out of the box.

Tags:  AMD, Mini PC, minisforum
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment