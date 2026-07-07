CATEGORIES
home News

Mini Robot Dentist Fits Inside Your Mouth To Precision Drill For Crowns

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 07, 2026, 10:51 AM EDT
hero mir close
A research team at the University of Basel has developed a prototype robot that can automate dental crown preparations directly inside a patient's mouth. Known as the Miniature Intraoral Robot (MIR), this device could eventually cut down the need for multiple dental visits by streamlining how teeth are shaped for restorations.

Unlike a typical medical robot that relies on arms to work on a patient (that also needs to track and compensate for patient head tilting, swallowing, and shifting), the MIR is a much simpler machine the size of a wine cork—measuring just 43mm long, 26.4mm wide, and 27.6mm tall—and it mounts directly onto a custom, 3D-printed splint attached to the patient's teeth. 

To achieve this small footprint, engineers separated the robot's mechanical components from its cutting tool. While the heavy motors and control hardware sit outside the mouth near the dental chair, flexible shafts, cables, and tubes transfer power directly to the drill. During a procedure, the robot operates in two distinct phases: first utilizing a wider cutting bur to strip material from the top surface of the tooth, then switching to a longer, narrower tool to shape the sides into a conical profile required for a crown.

The workflow begins with a digital scan of the patient's jaw, allowing the dentist to outline a precise treatment plan before any physical modification happens. This digital-first technique could allow dental labs to manufacture the final crown ahead of time, rather than requiring patients to wait weeks with temporary caps.

mir drill
In future, the dental robot will be able to use sensors to check its position and correct it if necessary.

In initial laboratory trials on synthetic resins and hybrid ceramics that mimic human enamel, the prototype achieved remarkable accuracy. Even though the current iteration lacks onboard sensors to adjust its path in real time, i.e. relying instead on motor encoders located about 30 cm away, the average positioning error remained below 0.18mm. The largest observed error reached 0.47mm, while the consistency of its path deviated by 0.087mm.

As of this writing, the system is not yet ready for human clinical trials, although future versions are expected to incorporate integrated cameras and tracking sensors to keep accuracy well below the 0.2mm mark. Aside from being a time-saver, the team believes that the extreme precision of robotic drilling could help preserve healthy tissue. Standard manual crown procedures frequently destroy up to 75.6% of a tooth's original structure. By strictly following a programmed path, the final MIR could minimize accidental over-drilling, leaving more of the natural tooth intact. 

Credit all images: University of Basel / Weyer
Tags:  robots, robotics, Technology, dental
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use