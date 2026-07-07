Mini Robot Dentist Fits Inside Your Mouth To Precision Drill For Crowns

A research team at the University of Basel has developed a prototype robot that can automate dental crown preparations directly inside a patient's mouth. Known as the Miniature Intraoral Robot (MIR), this device could eventually cut down the need for multiple dental visits by streamlining how teeth are shaped for restorations.
Unlike a typical medical robot that relies on arms to work on a patient (that also needs to track and compensate for patient head tilting, swallowing, and shifting), the MIR is a much simpler machine the size of a wine cork—measuring just 43mm long, 26.4mm wide, and 27.6mm tall—and it mounts directly onto a custom, 3D-printed splint attached to the patient's teeth.
To achieve this small footprint, engineers separated the robot's mechanical components from its cutting tool. While the heavy motors and control hardware sit outside the mouth near the dental chair, flexible shafts, cables, and tubes transfer power directly to the drill. During a procedure, the robot operates in two distinct phases: first utilizing a wider cutting bur to strip material from the top surface of the tooth, then switching to a longer, narrower tool to shape the sides into a conical profile required for a crown.
The workflow begins with a digital scan of the patient's jaw, allowing the dentist to outline a precise treatment plan before any physical modification happens. This digital-first technique could allow dental labs to manufacture the final crown ahead of time, rather than requiring patients to wait weeks with temporary caps.
In initial laboratory trials on synthetic resins and hybrid ceramics that mimic human enamel, the prototype achieved remarkable accuracy. Even though the current iteration lacks onboard sensors to adjust its path in real time, i.e. relying instead on motor encoders located about 30 cm away, the average positioning error remained below 0.18mm. The largest observed error reached 0.47mm, while the consistency of its path deviated by 0.087mm.
As of this writing, the system is not yet ready for human clinical trials, although future versions are expected to incorporate integrated cameras and tracking sensors to keep accuracy well below the 0.2mm mark. Aside from being a time-saver, the team believes that the extreme precision of robotic drilling could help preserve healthy tissue. Standard manual crown procedures frequently destroy up to 75.6% of a tooth's original structure. By strictly following a programmed path, the final MIR could minimize accidental over-drilling, leaving more of the natural tooth intact.