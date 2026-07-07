Mini Robot Dentist Fits Inside Your Mouth To Precision Drill For Crowns





The workflow begins with a digital scan of the patient's jaw, allowing the dentist to outline a precise treatment plan before any physical modification happens. This digital-first technique could allow dental labs to manufacture the final crown ahead of time, rather than requiring patients to wait weeks with temporary caps.





In future, the dental robot will be able to use sensors to check its position and correct it if necessary.



As of this writing, the system is not yet ready for human clinical trials, although future versions are expected to incorporate integrated cameras and tracking sensors to keep accuracy well below the 0.2mm mark . Aside from being a time-saver, the team believes that the extreme precision of robotic drilling could help preserve healthy tissue. Standard manual crown procedures frequently destroy up to 75.6% of a tooth's original structure. By strictly following a programmed path, the final MIR could minimize accidental over-drilling, leaving more of the natural tooth intact.





Credit all images: University of Basel / Weyer