by Brandon HillThursday, April 01, 2021, 12:16 PM EDT

Microsoft's First-Gen Surface ANC Headphones Drop To Just $95 With This Smoking Hot Deal

microsoft surface headphones
How low can they go? Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are back on sale again, this time at their lowest price ever. Woot is currently selling the headphones for just $105.99, which is $5 less than its previous baseline price.

In case you didn't already know this, Amazon owns Woot, so there is a lot of synergy between the two companies. In this case, if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you will get free shipping with the order. And as a bonus, today only, if you checkout using the Woot app for iOS or Android, you will get an additional 10 percent off the price. We confirmed that this isn't an April Fool's prank on Woot's part, as a $10.60 discount showed up in-cart along with the free shipping promotion. This discount takes the price down to $95.39.

surface headphones 2
Microsoft Surface Headphones First-Generation Gray (MXZ-00001) $105.99 @ Woot.com

It should be noted that this sub-$100 pricing is a far cry from where the Surface Headphones launched. When they debuted in 2018, they were priced at $349. A year later, the Surface Headphones were regularly on sale for $249. But at $95, these will probably be an instant purchase for many people.

The Surface Headphones feature 40mm free-edge drivers that can belt out up to 115 dB. There are four beam-forming microphones, plus an additional four microphones with active noise cancellation technology. Performance for passive noise cancellation (up to 40 dB) and active noise cancellation (up to 30db) are specified for the Surface Headphones. The intensity of the noise cancellation intensity can be adjusted using a dial on the earcups' side.

surface headphones

According to Microsoft, the headphones can recharge from empty to full in just 2 hours. And battery life is rated at 15 hours. And for those that aren't too keen on taking advantage of the Bluetooth wireless functionality, a 3.5mm audio jack allows you to connect to your smartphone or tablet (if they still even have a headphone jack). There's also hands-free Cortana support, but Microsoft is abandoning the voice assistant at a rapid clip.

Woot says that this current deal on the Surface Headphones is open for the next 13 hours or while supplies last. You can click the following links for the Android and iOS apps to get the extra 10 percent discount.

