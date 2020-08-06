CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, August 06, 2020, 01:43 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Your Phone Update Now Lets Some Users Run Android Apps On Windows 10

Microsoft Your Phone
Crazy times we live in, isn't it? No, I'm not talking about virus outbreaks or anything political, though that whole toilet paper shortage was certainly interesting (thankfully it looks like that's well behind us now). Instead, I mean the ability to run Android apps on Windows 10. Not in every situation, but with Microsoft's Your Phone app, it is possible on select Samsung Galaxy devices.

The update is the latest in an ongoing partnership between Microsoft and Samsung, with the two hooking up around this time last year to "empower people to achieve more across new Samsung devices and Microsoft experiences." In a way, the partnership is an admission by both companies that PCs and mobile devices are both relevant.

"Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Link to Windows integration on select Samsung devices, enables you to stay in the flow by allowing you to take calls, check notifications, see photos and messages, all from your Windows 10 PC. Now, on your Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you can access and interact with your favorite mobile apps directly on your Windows 10 PC through the Your Phone app," Microsoft announced in a blog post.

Using the Your Phone app, supported Android apps launch and run in a separate window. You can then control it with your mouse and keyboard, just like a native Windows program, but mirrored from your smartphone.

One of the benefits of this new functionality is being able to pin those Android apps to the Windows 10 taskbar or Start menu, to access them quicker and easier—they'll open and run like a native Windows program.

To take advantage of this, you'll need a supported Galaxy device. There are a bunch of them that are, though, including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S9 series, and a whole bunch of others. You will also need to be running the latest Windows 10 Insider build.

Tags:  Samsung, Android, Microsoft, Windows 10, (nasdaq:msft), (krx:005930)
Via:  Microsoft

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms