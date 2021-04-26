CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, April 26, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

Microsoft Partners With Intel To Help Protect Your PC From Nefarious Cryptojacking

microsoft working with intel to prevent malicious cryptocurrency mining
Cryptocurrency mining was once just a way to use extra CPU cycles, but it has since become an economy in and of itself with a dark underbelly. Over the years, black-hat hackers have adapted cryptocurrency mining to make money for themselves using other peoples’ resources via malware. This year, Microsoft recorded a spike in this activity, likely fueled by the extreme rise in the price of all cryptocurrencies. Now, the company is working with Intel to help prevent cryptojacking with machine learning and Microsoft Defender For Endpoint.

Cryptojacking is the term coined for when an attacker deploys a crypto-miner as a malicious payload rather than other options such as ransomware. Considering that malware is becoming harder to detect, stomping out these malicious coin miners is incredibly difficult as they can be effective and long-lasting. Thus, Microsoft and Intel have partnered up to implement technology using silicon-based threat detection at endpoint devices.

tdt microsoft working with intel to prevent malicious cryptocurrency mining

Announced today, Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) is being integrated into Microsoft Defender For Endpoint, “an addition that enhances the detection capability and protection against cryptojacking malware.” The Intel TDT utilizes machine learning to directly look at low-level hardware information from the CPU to detect malicious code execution fingerprints. Even with clever obfuscation techniques or hiding malware within virtualized guests, the TDT can still catch malware executing on the CPU.

Of course, this technology only works on the Intel Core or vPro platform from the 6th generation onward, so AMD users are left in the dark for now. Perhaps Microsoft will also work with AMD to create a similar solution, as Intel’s market share is most certainly shifting from what it once was. Either way, it is great to see further research into protecting users and companies alike as malware, and malicious activities become more prevalent.
Tags:  Intel, Microsoft, cryptocurrency, (nasdaq:msft), nasdaqintc, cryptocurrency-mining

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment