by Brandon HillTuesday, December 01, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT

Microsoft Tests Windows 10 Feature Experience Packs For Smaller, Targeted Updates

windows desktop blank
Microsoft typically delivers two big updates for its Windows 10 operating system each year: one in the Spring, and one in the Fall. There are of course smaller updates interspersed between those releases, but Microsoft appears to be switching things up just a bit going forward.

The company announced this week that it will in the future deliver Windows Feature Experience Packs to customers, which will be separate from the bigger Spring and Fall releases. According to Microsoft, the Windows Feature Experience Packs will allow it to "improve certain features and experiences that are now developed independently of the OS."

At this time, Microsoft is limiting the initial crop of Feature Experience Packs to Windows Insiders. And with the initial release, Microsoft is keying on two specific Windows 10 addition with Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.1070.0:

  • You can now use the built-in screen snipping experience in Windows (WIN + SHIFT + S) to create a snip of your screen and paste it directly into a folder of your choice in File Explorer to save the screenshot there.
  • Using the touch keyboard in a portrait posture on a 2-in-1 touch device now supports split keyboard mode.

These are both relatively small improvements to system functions and apps that really don't need to be "held back" for a big a major Windows 10 release, so it makes since that Microsoft would go this route. "Eventually, Windows Feature Experience Pack updates will get folded into the already existing servicing process for Windows 10 and delivered to customers that way through Windows Update," added Microsoft Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc.

According to Microsoft, current Windows Insiders will be able to receive the Windows Experience Feature Updates the same way as they do new builds and cumulative updates. You can simply navigate to Windows Update to pull the latest release if you're on the Beta Channel and have Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.662 or higher installed.


