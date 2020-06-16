Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ And S20 Ultra 5G Flagships Available Now For Up To $300 Off





The Microsoft Store has a deal going for Android fans that like the Samsung Galaxy S20 line of smartphones. All three devices -- the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G -- are unlocked and are available for up to $300 off the regular MSRP starting at $749.99. As of this writing, the Galaxy S20 line is out of stock at the Microsoft Store in some colors and storage capacities.

The Galaxy S20 is out of stock in Cosmic Black, but it is in stock in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink. In Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of storage, the phone is on sale for $799.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price. The Cosmic Gray S20 with 128 GB storage is at $749.99, making it $250 off the regular retail price.





The cheapest version of the Galaxy S20+ is the Cosmic Black color, with 128 GB of storage priced at $899.99, which is a $300 discount off the $1199.99 regular price. Those wanting more storage space can step up to the same smartphone with 512 GB of storage for $1149.99. The device has only a $200 discount off the regular $1349.99 price tag. The 512 GB version is currently out of stock in Cosmic Black. The Cosmic Gray S20+ with 128 GB of storage is available for $949.99, a discount of $250 off the $1199.99 regular price. The Cloud Blue version with 128 GB of storage is $999.99, a $200 discount, and the Cloud Pink version is unavailable as of writing.

Shoppers wanting the top-of-the-line Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can opt for the 128 GB version in Cosmic Gray or Cosmic Black for $1149.99, which is a $250 discount off the regular $1399.99 price tag. The S20 Ultra 5G with 512 GB of storage in black is currently listed is out of stock. It was offered the same $250 discount off its standard $1599.99 price. Microsoft's discount on the S20 Ultra 5G isn't quite as good as the discount Amazon offered earlier this month, but shoppers can at least chose their S20 device and color at the Microsoft Store.