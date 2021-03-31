Microsoft Reports Firmware Attacks Rising As Companies Endure Constant Security Threats





Earlier this week, we reported on a rising trend of cybersecurity incidents worldwide , leading to the end of many businesses. Now, Microsoft is reporting that firmware attacks are also on the rise. Thus, Microsoft is working to help quell the problem in the future with new comprehensive investments into security.













Moreover, firmware, which exists below the operating system, has become a target as sensitive information is stored in memory without giving users proper visibility. Essentially, attackers can hide out of view of the operating system, and they have taken notice and advantage of this.