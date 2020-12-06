Microsoft Addresses Xbox Series X Quick Resume Bugs And Lagging Performance In Legacy Games





If you've been able to get your hands on an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X console during the past month, consider yourself lucky. Just like every other major hardware launch during the back half of 2020 (including the PlayStation 5 and GeForce RTX 30 Series), Xbox Series S/X consoles sellout almost immediately after new stock is made available.

For the few that have an Xbox Series X sitting in their entertainment center, you may have noticed some rather annoying glitches that are affecting gameplay. While Microsoft has already pushed out a couple of system updates to address bugs that have cropped up after launch, at least two are still outstanding. During Larry Hyrb's (aka Major Nelson) official Xbox podcast, Jason Ronald, who serves as the Xbox Director of Program Management, said that they have pinpointed the issues that gamers have been encountering with Quick Resume.

Quick Resume Has Not Been The Claimed Time Saver For Many Gamers

For those not in the know, Quick Resume is an Xbox Series S/X exclusive feature that allows gamers to suspend several [supported] games right where you left off. You can then start a different game or another task, and come right back to the same point in your previous game without dealing with load screens or pulling up a savegame slot to slow you down. For some games, Quick Resume has not functioned properly at all, or has been inconsistent in its operation.