CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, March 15, 2021, 02:40 PM EDT

Microsoft Office 'Known Issue Rollback' Activated For These Memory And Disk Space Errors

Microsoft Office
In a recently updated support document, Microsoft claims to have resolved a known issue that could manifest when opening up Office apps, such as World, Excel, Outlook, and so forth. Users affected by the issue might receive an error message saying they do not have enough memory or disk space, no matter how much RAM or storage they have.

Apparently the issue is specific to Office apps obtained from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10. When attempting to open a document that has triggered the use of the Protected View feature, like an Excel document, a message would pop up saying, "Microsoft Excel cannot open or save any more documents there is not enough memory or disk space."

The aforementioned Protected View feature is a read-only mode where most editing functions are disabled. There are different reasons why a file might open in Protect View mode. For example, when opening a document from a internet location, or when received as an email attachment.

The good news is, Microsoft has resolved the problem by way of a "Known Issue Rollback," or KIR. This is a capability in Windows that basically rolls back a problematic non-security update to "quickly return an impacted device back to productive use."

While Microsoft has begun rolling back the buggy update, the company notes it could take up to 24 hours for affected users to receive it.

"Restarting your device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy," Microsoft adds.

Following the rollback, affected users should no longer see an error message saying they are short on memory or storage (unless they actually are short on either one, that is).
Tags:  Microsoft, Microsoft Office, (nasdaq:msft)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms