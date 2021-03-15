Microsoft Office 'Known Issue Rollback' Activated For These Memory And Disk Space Errors





In a recently updated support document, Microsoft claims to have resolved a known issue that could manifest when opening up Office apps , such as World, Excel, Outlook, and so forth. Users affected by the issue might receive an error message saying they do not have enough memory or disk space, no matter how much RAM or storage they have.





Apparently the issue is specific to Office apps obtained from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 . When attempting to open a document that has triggered the use of the Protected View feature, like an Excel document, a message would pop up saying, "Microsoft Excel cannot open or save any more documents there is not enough memory or disk space."





The aforementioned Protected View feature is a read-only mode where most editing functions are disabled. There are different reasons why a file might open in Protect View mode. For example, when opening a document from a internet location, or when received as an email attachment.





The good news is, Microsoft has resolved the problem by way of a "Known Issue Rollback," or KIR. This is a capability in Windows that basically rolls back a problematic non-security update to "quickly return an impacted device back to productive use."





While Microsoft has begun rolling back the buggy update, the company notes it could take up to 24 hours for affected users to receive it.







"Restarting your device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy," Microsoft adds.





Following the rollback, affected users should no longer see an error message saying they are short on memory or storage (unless they actually are short on either one, that is).

