CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, July 26, 2021, 03:50 PM EDT

Microsoft Edge 92 Browser Brings Welcome Controls For Annoying Autoplaying Videos

microsoft edge 92 brings changes to autoplay password management and more
While Microsoft is off fighting leaks and device-breaking bugs within Windows 10, the company silently released Microsoft Edge 92 without much fanfare earlier this week. The new version of the browser is a large update bringing new features and changes for all users, including limiting autoplay content.

Have you ever opened a webpage to then be serenaded by the most beautiful songs? Unfortunately, this is probably not the case, as many of us have experienced a loud video blasting our eardrums out when wanting to read local news or scroll through Facebook. However, this hopefully will not be a problem anymore, beginning with Edge 92, in which Microsoft has switched the media autoplay setting to “limited.”

autoplay microsoft edge 92 brings changes to autoplay password management and more

This limited setting allows for only some content to be autoplayed, provided you have interacted with the website before. For instance, if you open YouTube or Netflix in your browser often, then content there will autoplay when you view a video, show, or movie.

Besides the autoplay change, users can manage extensions from the toolbar, have payment methods synchronized across signed-in devices, and manage passwords significantly better. Of course, you can see everything else that Microsoft added or changed in the stable channel release notes, but this is a valuable update no matter what. If you want to get these features for yourself, you can check for updates in Edge under Help And Feedback > About Microsoft Edge.
Tags:  Microsoft, EDGE, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft edge

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment