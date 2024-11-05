Microsoft Wants You To Switch To Bing So Badly It’s Offering Up A $1 Million Prize
Entering the sweepstakes is pretty simple and straightforward. Contestants will need to first log into their Microsoft account, or sign up if they don’t already have an account. Then, visit the sweepstakes entry page and claim the free entry. At this point, the user will be taken to another webpage where they will need to provide additional information, such as verifying identity by agreeing to receive a code via text message to the phone number associated with the account.
There are other ways of gaining additional entries into the sweepstakes. One is by sharing a link to friends and family about the sweepstakes, which can give them up to an additional 50 entries. Another is by checking back often, as Microsoft will be adding additional activities to gain more entries throughout that can garner up to another 200 entries. It is through the additional activities Microsoft hopes to gain more Bing users. An example is being able to get 10 additional entries by setting Bing as one's default search engine. Another is receiving another 5 entries for installing the Bing app on a mobile device.
Once someone has signed up and claimed their initial entries, they can keep track via the Rewards page. Users simply need to click on “Redeem,” then “Order History,” and finally looking under “Status.” It should be noted, Microsoft explains it might take up to 72 hours for entries to post, so be patient in that regard.