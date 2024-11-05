CATEGORIES
Microsoft Wants You To Switch To Bing So Badly It’s Offering Up A $1 Million Prize

by Tim SweezyTuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:37 AM EDT
The search engine battle has been heating up, with new contenders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT search engine emerging onto the scene, as well as a possible breakup of Google by the Department of Justice looming in the background. So, it is no surprise that Microsoft is looking at new ways of trying to persuade people to use its own search engine, Bing, and it is using the chance of winning a cool $1 million to do so. Not only will one person win a million bucks, ten others will win $10,000 each.

Entering the sweepstakes is pretty simple and straightforward. Contestants will need to first log into their Microsoft account, or sign up if they don’t already have an account. Then, visit the sweepstakes entry page and claim the free entry. At this point, the user will be taken to another webpage where they will need to provide additional information, such as verifying identity by agreeing to receive a code via text message to the phone number associated with the account.

There are other ways of gaining additional entries into the sweepstakes. One is by sharing a link to friends and family about the sweepstakes, which can give them up to an additional 50 entries. Another is by checking back often, as Microsoft will be adding additional activities to gain more entries throughout that can garner up to another 200 entries. It is through the additional activities Microsoft hopes to gain more Bing users. An example is being able to get 10 additional entries by setting Bing as one's default search engine. Another is receiving another 5 entries for installing the Bing app on a mobile device. 

Once someone has signed up and claimed their initial entries, they can keep track via the Rewards page. Users simply need to click on “Redeem,” then “Order History,” and finally looking under “Status.” It should be noted, Microsoft explains it might take up to 72 hours for entries to post, so be patient in that regard.

Another important aspect to be aware of about the $1 million sweepstakes is that it is only available to residents of the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. It will run through December 31, 2024, so there is plenty of time for wannabe millionaires to get their maximum number of entries. Rules for the sweepstakes also state contestants need to make sure their full legal name is entered into their Microsoft account, otherwise they may be disqualified. One delightful bonus Microsoft is throwing in is that it will donate up to $500,000 to UNICEF and WWF, with $5 for each contestant with 50+ entries.

It would be kind of funny if Google countered with a $2 million sweepstakes, though it hardly needs to worry about Bing at the moment. According to the latest audit by StatCounter, Google's search engine dominates with an 89.33% share, versus Bing at a distinct second place with just 4.15%.
