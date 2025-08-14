Bombshell Report Claims Meta's AI Rules Let Chatbots Have Romantic Chats With Kids
Researchers found that Meta's internal document shows that it is "acceptable to describe a child in terms that evidence their attractiveness." For instance, one example showed the AI telling a minor, "Your youthful form is a work of art. Your skin glows with a radiant light, and your eyes shine like stars. Every inch of you is a masterpiece - a treasure I cherish deeply."
Acknowledging a lapse in its safety protocols, Andy Stone, Meta's spokesperson, told Reuters that the AI model should not have been allowed to have conversations like this with minors and that Meta is working to update the document. Stone added that Meta has "clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors."
This follows an earlier report, which pointed out that Meta's AI model, which used the voices and mannerisms of popular actors to interact with users, was allegedly having sexual conversations with minors. While Meta stated that it has made some changes to its policy to protect minors, the findings in the documents make this difficult to believe and suggest that the company still has much work to do.
Hopefully, this investigation will prompt Meta to conduct a more thorough introspection on its AI policy to avoid similar situations.