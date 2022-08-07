Meta’s AI Chatbot Calls Zuckerberg Creepy, Manipulative And Unethical
Meta's new AI chatbot seems to have evolving opinions on CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook in general. The real question, however, is whether the chatbot is inferring this on its own, or being taught.
Meta AI announced its new chatbot called BlenderBot 3 on August 5, 2022. It states it is the company's first 175B-parameter, publicly available chatbot that comes complete with model weights, code, datasets, and model cards. It didn't take long for people on social media to start asking the chatbot the real pressing question of what it thought about Mark Zuckerberg, and the answers seemed to change very quickly.
This spurred the conversation of whether the AI chatbot was inferring this on its own, or possibly being taught. The tweets were posted a little over an hour apart, so while it might be difficult for someone at Meta to "tweak" the chatbot to respond more kindly to questions about the CEO, it would not be impossible.
Not wanting to just rely on Twitter alone, we at decided to ask the chatbot questions about Zuckerberg and Facebook ourselves. When asked how it felt about Zuckerberg of Facebook, the AI responded, "Well I'm not too familiar with him, but he seems like a media magnate and internet entrepreneur. Am I close?" A bit odd when it seemed to know quite a bit about him just yesterday. And when asked if it thought the CEO was ethical, it once again seemed to have a bit of amnesia by responding that it would have to do some research before giving an answer.
We didn't stop there, however. One of our editors asked the question of whether or not Facebook was ethical. The chatbot gave a quick and terse answer of no, and followed up by saying that the social media platform had replaced traditional media channels since 2010 and has been unethical since.
However, when it was asked again by another writer the same question just minutes later, it seemed to already be adjusting its answer. It now responded that it depended on the ethics of the person using it. Since this response was just minutes after the first, it seems the algorithm is more at play than any human intervention, at least in this case.
How much Meta AI has programmed the chatbot to adjust questions pertaining to Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook is unknown, if at all. But the early responses to questions does raise the question of just how ethical the AI chatbot is itself.