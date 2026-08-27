Meta To Mute Notifications During School Hours In $18 Billion Teen Addiction Settlement
by
Aaron Leong
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Thursday, August 27, 2026, 10:59 AM EDT
Meta has agreed to a settlement of up $18 billion to resolve allegations across the U.S. that it intentionally engineered Facebook and Instagram to addict children.
The agreement resolves litigation brought by a bipartisan coalition of nearly every state attorney general in the country. State prosecutors alleged that Meta deployed compulsive product features, such as infinite (doom) scrolling, push notifications, and visual comparison metrics, that knowingly fueled a youth mental health crisis while misleading parents about platform safety.
The lawsuits also claimed that Meta violated the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by harvesting personal data from under-13 users without parental consent and using those data streams to train generative AI models.
As it stands, the roughly $17.6 billion allocation will go to participating states, territories, and the District of Columbia, disbursed over a 10-year period to fund state-level youth online safety programs and mental health initiatives. California will receive the largest individual share of up to $2.2 billion, followed by payouts for Texas and New York exceeding $1 billion each. Roughly 70% of the total settlement is guaranteed, while the remaining 30% (approximately $5.3 billion) is contingent on competitors like TikTok and YouTube adopting comparable youth safety standards.
Moreover, the settlement imposes strict, nationwide operational mandates on FB and IG minor accounts, whereby Meta must enforce a default two-hour daily time cap for users under 18, which cannot be disabled without explicit parental consent. The company will implement automated Night Mode blocks that prevent app access between midnight and 6:00 a.m., alongside muting most push notifications during weekday school hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..
Meta is also required to overhaul its algorithmic infrastructure for teens. Young users will gain the ability to switch to non-algorithmic, chronological feeds by default and disable autoplay video functions. To prevent exposure to any toxic social comparison, Meta will restrict cosmetic beauty filters and hide public "like" counts for teen accounts. The mandate further requires better age-assurance mechanisms to prevent children under 13 from creating accounts and to ensure teens are placed into age-appropriate privacy settings. All of which will be regularly evaluated by an independent auditor for compliance and feature effectiveness.
The agreement cuts short an ongoing federal trial in Oakland, CA, sparing Meta executives from further high-profile testimony. While Meta did not admit wrongdoing, Chief Legal Officer C.J. Mahoney stated that the framework establishes a critical new standard for youth digital safety. State officials hailed the outcome as a historic regulatory turning point that forces accountability on big tech's social platform practices. Of course, these folks might have missed the memo that teens don't use Facebook anymore.