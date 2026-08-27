Meta To Mute Notifications During School Hours In $18 Billion Teen Addiction Settlement

Facebook's Menlo Park HQ - Image: Meta

The agreement resolves litigation brought by a bipartisan coalition of nearly every state attorney general in the country. State prosecutors alleged that Meta deployed compulsive product features, such as infinite (doom) scrolling, push notifications, and visual comparison metrics, that knowingly fueled a youth mental health crisis while misleading parents about platform safety.





The lawsuits also claimed that Meta violated the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by harvesting personal data from under-13 users without parental consent and using those data streams to train generative AI models.

As it stands, the roughly $17.6 billion allocation will go to participating states, territories, and the District of Columbia, disbursed over a 10-year period to fund state-level youth online safety programs and mental health initiatives. California will receive the largest individual share of up to $2.2 billion, followed by payouts for Texas and New York exceeding $1 billion each. Roughly 70% of the total settlement is guaranteed, while the remaining 30% (approximately $5.3 billion) is contingent on competitors like TikTok and YouTube adopting comparable youth safety standards.





Facebook promises better age-appropriate experience on Facebook and Instagram - Image: Meta

