Meta Threads Finally Lets You Slide Into DMs But That's Not All
Meta is also rolling out a new highlighter feature on Threads. This feature is designed to make identifying and engaging with content on your feeds easier. It is also meant to facilitate high-quality conversations on interesting and trending topics.
For a while, the idea of having a dedicated messaging app for Threads wasn't a priority for Meta executives, despite constant requests from users. However, that perspective has changed. The reason for this change is due to Meta's changing view on Threads. Meta now views Threads not as an Instagram clone, but as a platform that is carving its own niche in the social media space. To backup its new point of view, according to Meta, "More than a third of daily Threads users with connections follow mostly different accounts on Threads than on Instagram."
Threads still has a long way to go before it can fully compete with X, but these new updates are a move in the right direction. According to the company, the updates are part of its commitment to making Threads a premiere platform for sharing fresh perspectives and open conversations. This move is similar to the decision to extend the length of Reels on Instagram to boost its competitiveness.