CATEGORIES
home News

Meta Threads Finally Lets You Slide Into DMs But That's Not All

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, July 02, 2025, 02:39 PM EDT
hero threads instagram messaging
Most social media apps allow users to message each other directly, but Threads has lacked this feature until now. In a recent blog post, Meta revealed that Threads users can now send and receive direct messages (DMs) within the Threads app, from followers on Threads and Instagram who are 18 or older. With this new feature, you will not need to switch to Instagram to check or reply to messages from your Threads connections. Additionally, the company promises that there is more to look forward to, such as group messaging, message filtering and DM customizations.

Meta is also rolling out a new highlighter feature on Threads. This feature is designed to make identifying and engaging with content on your feeds easier. It is also meant to facilitate high-quality conversations on interesting and trending topics.

body threads instagram messaging feature

For a while, the idea of having a dedicated messaging app for Threads wasn't a priority for Meta executives, despite constant requests from users. However, that perspective has changed. The reason for this change is due to Meta's changing view on Threads. Meta now views Threads not as an Instagram clone, but as a platform that is carving its own niche in the social media space. To backup its new point of view, according to Meta, "More than a third of daily Threads users with connections follow mostly different accounts on Threads than on Instagram."

Threads still has a long way to go before it can fully compete with X, but these new updates are a move in the right direction. According to the company, the updates are part of its commitment to making Threads a premiere platform for sharing fresh perspectives and open conversations. This move is similar to the decision to extend the length of Reels on Instagram to boost its competitiveness.
Tags:  meta, (nasdaq:meta), threads
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment