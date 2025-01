Meta Responds To Accusations Of Deleting Links To Instagram Rival Pixelfed

Screenshots from Meta user AJ Sadauskas





Meta has responded to accusations regarding the deletion of links to PixelFed, a decentralized social network similar to Instagram , which allows users to share and explore photos and send direct messages. Users have accused Meta of deleting links to PixelFed on the Facebook platform. For instance, Bluesky user AJ Sadauskas complained that links to Pixelfed were being deleted and Media 404, an independent media company founded by technology journalists Jason Koebler, Emanuel Maiberg, Samantha Cole, and Joseph Cox, subsequently tried to post a link on Facebook to Pixelfed, only to have it removed immediately.Responding to the accusations, Meta's Spokesperson said that the removal was not intentional and that they'd be reinstated. However, the timing of the deletions has raised suspicion because it coincided with Meta's recent announcements. Last week, Meta announced plans to discontinue its third-party fact-checking program and revise its Hateful Conduct policy . The relaxed standards will now permit speech previously considered hateful.It's unlikely that everyone will welcome this new policy. There's the possibility of Meta users opting to explore alternative platforms like Pixelfed. Indeed, Pixelfed experienced a sudden user surge since Meta announced this recent update. On Saturday, Pixelfed shared that it was "seeing unprecedented levels of traffic to Pixelfed.social."Emphasizing the commitment to protect the rights and privacy of users, Pixelfed owner Daniel Supernault published a "declaration of fundamental rights and principles for ethical digital platforms, ensuring privacy, dignity, and fairness in online spaces." In a statement posted on Mastodon, the platform's resolve to remain free from advertising and venture capital was reaffirmed. Essentially, Pixelfed is choosing to prioritize the interests and rights of users over sacrificing them for financial gain, which the company hopes will entice users from rival social media platforms.