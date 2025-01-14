Meta Responds To Accusations Of Deleting Links To Instagram Rival Pixelfed
Responding to the accusations, Meta's Spokesperson said that the removal was not intentional and that they'd be reinstated. However, the timing of the deletions has raised suspicion because it coincided with Meta's recent announcements. Last week, Meta announced plans to discontinue its third-party fact-checking program and revise its Hateful Conduct policy. The relaxed standards will now permit speech previously considered hateful.
Emphasizing the commitment to protect the rights and privacy of users, Pixelfed owner Daniel Supernault published a "declaration of fundamental rights and principles for ethical digital platforms, ensuring privacy, dignity, and fairness in online spaces." In a statement posted on Mastodon, the platform's resolve to remain free from advertising and venture capital was reaffirmed. Essentially, Pixelfed is choosing to prioritize the interests and rights of users over sacrificing them for financial gain, which the company hopes will entice users from rival social media platforms.