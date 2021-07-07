CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, July 07, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT

Former President Trump Files Lawsuits Against 'Un-American' Bans From Facebook, Twitter, And Google

former president donald trump files lawsuit against facebook twitter and google
Today, former President Donald Trump announced that he would be filing lawsuits against three of the biggest names in tech: Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, he claims that he has been “wrongfully censored” by the companies after his ban.

As reported by the Associated Press, the suits have been filed in the U.S. District Court for Florida’s southern district. While this does not necessarily come as a surprise, it is certainly interesting, nonetheless. For context, former President Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in early January this year before he left office. This came after the Capitol attack of January 6th, which many attribute to Trump antagonizing his voter base on the social media platforms he was subsequently banned from.


At a press conference on his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, Trump stated that he and his team are “demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well.” However, there are safe harbor laws in place that allow social media platforms to govern their services however they want. Conversely, Trump and other politicians believe that
social media platforms should lose the immunity and protection due to abuses of the law or alternatively earn safe harbor safety through requirements set by the government.

“Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” added Trump during the press conference. However, not everyone feels the same way as the former president. 

“The First Amendment applies to government censorship or speech regulation. It does not stop private sector corporations from regulating content on their platforms,” said Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights in a statement to The Hill. “In fact, Facebook and Twitter themselves have a First Amendment free speech right to determine what speech their platforms project and amplify—and that right includes excluding speakers who incite violence, as Trump did in connection with the January 6 Capitol insurrection.”

Despite the existing laws about this all, this could be an interesting case for the U.S. justice system. In any case, let us know what you think of this interesting situation in the comments below.
Tags:  Google, Facebook, Twitter, Lawsuit, (nasdaq:goog), nasdaqfb, donald trump, president-trump, former president trump

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment