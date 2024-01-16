Memtest86+ V7 Adds Live RAM Settings For AMD And Intel Systems Plus These Updates
Memtest86+, an open source application for testing RAM stability and finding potential errors, has hit version 7 after its revival in 2022. The V7 release of Memtest86+ includes bug fixes, optimizations, and two new features. PCs using Intel CPUs from 1st to 14th Gen or AMD Ryzen CPUs can now display live RAM settings thanks to Memtest86+ V7's live memory controller polling feature. Support for viewing ECC info is also coming for Ryzen CPUs that officially have ECC, which includes chips from the 2000 series onwards.
Memtest86+ is not to be confused with MemTest86, which are two similar yet very different apps. MemTest86 was the original RAM testing software, and Memtest86+ was developed as a fork or derivative program back in the early 2000s.
Memtest86+ is not to be confused with MemTest86, which are two similar yet very different apps. MemTest86 was the original RAM testing software, and Memtest86+ was developed as a fork or derivative program back in the early 2000s.
The two applications have gone down very different paths, with MemTest86 eventually being acquired by PassMark and Memtest86+ gradually fading into obscurity over the 2010s—the V5 update in 2013 was its last for nearly a decade. Additionally, MemTest86 is an app you have to pay for to get the full spread of features, while Memtest86+ is free and open source.
We have released Memtest86+ v7! 🎉 Now with live RAM settings displayed (supported on Core 1st to 14th Gen & AMD Ryzen CPUs) and preliminary ECC support (supported on some Ryzen CPUs).— Doc TB (@d0cTB) January 13, 2024
Give it a try at https://t.co/MipBsft8Mm 👍
While a wait of over a year for the V7 update isn't exactly a tight release schedule, it's certainly better than waiting almost a full decade, and it's a free app anyways. Plus, new CPU generations only come out about every one or two years, so the current pace of updates is probably sufficient. But more than that, Memtest86+ is now accumulating some of its own killer features, with live memory controller polling being especially interesting. As long as support continues, then Memtest86+'s rival might need to look for a reason to exist.
Memtest86+ V7, which is supported on both Windows and Linux, can be downloaded at Memtest86+'s official website.