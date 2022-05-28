HOT Memorial Day TV And Laptop Deals: Save Big On LG OLED, Samsung QLED, HP, Dell, Lenovo

CATEGORIES
Saturday, May 28, 2022
In the US we're rolling up on another long holiday weekend, Memorial Day. As with most holiday weekends, manufacturers, retailers, and the like have sales to that appeal to potential shoppers with a little extra time off. As such, we've also gathered up some of the best and brightest in tech deals to help you save on your next big electronics or computing purchase this weekend.

Starting off on the list we have LG C1 Series OLED TVs (pictured above). Alexa & Google Assistant capable smart TV with an 4K Display and 120Hz refresh rate, this TV is great for both games and media. The sale price for the 55" is $1,096, marking it down 27% off from its original price, and $996.99 for the 48" which is 34% off. All of the sized available on Amazon are on sale, even the massive 83" one. Dave from our team has this TV and can't rave enough about the inky OLED goodness and super smooth response time.

Next we have what we consider might be one of the better deals on this list right now. The 11.6-inch HP Chromebook MT8183 features 4 GB of RAM with 32 GB of eMMC storage. It weighs just under 2.5 lbs and has MediaTek integrated graphics. This useful little portable device is a whole 50% off at just $129.99.

Of course, if you do pick up a TV you might want to consume some media from it. Luckily for you the Fire TV Stick 4k Max with Wifi 6 is also on sale. Providing support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, Dobly Atmos audio, and of course a 4K output this device can definitely give you an excellent streaming media experience. It's 18% off from its normal price, making it $44.99.
The deals don't stop here, below are some of our other top picks on sale this weekend.

Better hurry though. These deals might only last the weekend, so pick up what you want or need soon!
