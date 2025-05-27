Memorial Day TV Deals Are Still Lit, Save Up To 45% Off Samsung, LG And More





We're a day removed from Memorial Day, but several sales events that sprang up over the weekend (and earlier) are still in effect, including a deluge of discounted big screen TV models on Amazon. We've rounded up a whole bunch that are worth checking out, and from a variety of TV makers such as Samsung, LG, TCL, and others. Let's dive in, shall we?





75-inch Samsung QLED (Q80D) pictured above—it's on sale for $1,099 at Amazon (45% off). Also big is the savings, with this deal knocking $898.99 off the MSRP. Street pricing has generally been cheaper than the full asking amount, though the current price is the second-lowest we've seen for this TV, and it's well below the $1,609.41 average selling price (via CamelCamelCamel, an excellent price tracking site). Kicking things off is the rather bigpictured above—it's on sale for. Also big is the savings, with this deal knocking $898.99 off the MSRP. Street pricing has generally been cheaper than the full asking amount, though the current price is the second-lowest we've seen for this TV, and it's well below the $1,609.41 average selling price (via CamelCamelCamel, an excellent price tracking site).





While not a flagship TV, the Q80D is still an overall excellent TV model. It sits atop of Samsung's QLED stack and features the company's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor (mainly for 4K upscaling). It also features a native 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, VRR support and low input lag for gaming, built-in Alexa support, Dolby Atmos sound, and various other amenities.













55-inch LG UT75 LED 4K TV that's on sale for $296.99 at Amazon (31% off). No, it's not a premium model with OLED or mini LED technology (good luck finding either of those at this price), and it's also not ginormous. But it is dirt cheap at under three Benjamins. If you're looking to go the budget route and want to spend as little as possible, then check out thisthat's on sale for. No, it's not a premium model with OLED or mini LED technology (good luck finding either of those at this price), and it's also not ginormous. But it is dirt cheap at under three Benjamins.





If you do a Google search, you'll find all kinds of mixed reaction on this TV. Some are pleased with the picture and sound quality (user reviews on Amazon and Best Buy), while others are highly critical of the display (Rtings). What's not arguable, however, is that this is one of the more affordable options on the market.





This one is powered by LG's a5 AI processor Gen7. It's not ideal for gaming with just a 60Hz refresh rate and no VRR support, though it does boast low input lag. It also features 4K resolution support (sometimes we see 1080p only at this price) and webOS for smart TV chores.





Here's a list of a bunch of other discounted TV models...







