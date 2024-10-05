CATEGORIES
Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Specs Leak With Arm Immortalis-925 GPU For Flagship Phones

by Paul LillySaturday, October 05, 2024, 10:07 AM EDT
MediaTek is expected to officially lift the wraps on a new flagship system-on-chip (SoC) next week, and specifically the Dimensity 9400, which will supplant the Dimensity 9300+ as the company's top mobile chip. Ahead of the anticipated launch, a user on Weibo, a massive social media site in China, posted a handful of purported specifications.

Assuming the information is accurate (and always take these things with a healthy pinch of salt, of course), the Dimensity 9400 will retain its predecessor's 1+3+4 cluster configuration with a total of eight CPU cores. However, the alleged makeup consists of a single Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.626GHz to do the heavy lifting. If true, this would be an upgrade over the Cortex-X4 core that's clocked at up to 3.4GHz on the Dimensity 9300+.

According to the leaker, the other CPU bits remain unchanged, which boils down to three Cortex-X4 cores clocked at up to 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores running at up to 2GHz.

There is a potential wrinkle to the purported specs, though. Earlier this year, Arm unveiled the Cortex-A725, which is a high-end, second-generation Armv9.2 CPU for premium phones. If MediaTek is making the jump to a Cortex-X925 core for primary computing chores, it's conceivable that it would also implement upgraded Cortex-A725 cores in place of the Cortex-A720 cores. We'll have to wait and see.

Screenshot of an AnTuTu score.

The leaker also claims that the Dimensity 9400 will feature an Arm Immortalis-G925 graphics processor with a dozen GPU cores clocked at 1,612MHz. That's a flagship-tier GPU. It also recently helped the Dimensity 9400 make headlines for a benchmark leak, in which the chip became the first to cross over the 3 million points mark in AnTuTu (3,007,853 points, to be precise). And looking at the graphics portion of that score, the Dimensity 9400 achieved 1,322,761 points in the GPU test.

It will be interesting to see what devices end up adopting the Dimensity 9400, and how the leaked specifications compare to official makeup, once that becomes known next week.
