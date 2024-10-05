Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Specs Leak With Arm Immortalis-925 GPU For Flagship Phones





MediaTek is expected to officially lift the wraps on a new flagship system-on-chip (SoC) next week, and specifically the Dimensity 9400, which will supplant the Dimensity 9300+ as the company's top mobile chip. Ahead of the anticipated launch, a user on Weibo, a massive social media site in China, posted a handful of purported specifications.







Assuming the information is accurate (and always take these things with a healthy pinch of salt, of course), the Dimensity 9400 will retain its predecessor's 1+3+4 cluster configuration with a total of eight CPU cores. However, the alleged makeup consists of a single Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.626GHz to do the heavy lifting. If true, this would be an upgrade over the Cortex-X4 core that's clocked at up to 3.4GHz on the Dimensity 9300+.





According to the leaker, the other CPU bits remain unchanged, which boils down to three Cortex-X4 cores clocked at up to 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores running at up to 2GHz.





There is a potential wrinkle to the purported specs, though. Earlier this year, Arm unveiled the Cortex-A725, which is a high-end, second-generation Armv9.2 CPU for premium phones. If MediaTek is making the jump to a Cortex-X925 core for primary computing chores, it's conceivable that it would also implement upgraded Cortex-A725 cores in place of the Cortex-A720 cores. We'll have to wait and see.













The leaker also claims that the Dimensity 9400 will feature an Arm Immortalis-G925 graphics processor with a dozen GPU cores clocked at 1,612MHz. That's a flagship-tier GPU. It also recently helped the Dimensity 9400 make headlines for a benchmark leak, in which the chip became the first to cross over the 3 million points mark in AnTuTu ( 3,007,853 points , to be precise). And looking at the graphics portion of that score, the Dimensity 9400 achieved 1,322,761 points in the GPU test.



