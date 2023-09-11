MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 9300 SoC Is Clocked So High It's Reportedly Overheating
There are reports bubbling up that MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9300 for smartphones is running so hot that it is throttling and not delivering the expected performance. Devices featuring the Dimensity 9300 aren’t out yet, but well-connected sources like Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks, have heard about trouble simmering with MediaTek device partners.
MediaTek was hoping to make waves with its new Dimensity 9300, helping its device partners with affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series alternatives, without feeling second-class. However, a potent mix of the desire for more performance, an unusual core configuration, and over ambition might mean the Dimensity 9300 is “running too hot to operate at its advertised frequencies,” according to Blass.
It is interesting to see how MediaTek has perhaps made errors with its transition from Dimensity 9200+ to Dimensity 9300. Firstly, the source report indicates that the SoC eschews Arm's low-power efficiency cores in order to wring the best potential performance from the silicon. However, in this decision, the mixing of just Cortex-A720 and Cortex-X4 cores (4+4) means a very highly concentrated thermal load is created.
The Dimensity 9300 is a 4nm process design manufactured by TSMC, but much of the surrounding buzz could evaporate if MediaTek and partners are forced by thermal concerns to ratchet down the chip’s base / boost clock speeds.
MediaTek doesn’t have much time between now and the rumored October launch to find an acceptable mix – to strike a balance – between promised performance and smartphones designs which would be too hot or too slow. According to Blass, writing for Android Headlines, the path MediaTek and worried partners will take still isn’t certain.
TSMC 3nm To The Rescue?
Last Thursday, MediaTek announced that it had taped out the first smartphone SoC fabricated at 3nm. The firm has apparently managed to gain this honor ahead of Apple. However, the unnamed MediaTek SoC which will be produced on TSMC’s N3E process isn’t scheduled for mass production until H2 2024. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 15 should ship with 3nm TSMC fabricated processor this October. The Apple news isn’t yet official or public, though.
Hopefully, MediaTek’s move to 3nm SoCs will see its engineers rebalance SoC design for efficiency. Typically, a die shrink delivers a chance for maximal performance or maximal efficiency gains, or a comfortable choice between. It looks like MediaTek needs to consider leaning more towards efficiency when it launches its 3nm SoC(s) so we don’t get a repeat of this reported overheating and throttling behavior.