Max Payne Gets A Stunning Path-Traced Overhaul With NVIDIA's RTX Remix

by Alan VelascoMonday, July 28, 2025, 02:02 PM EDT
max payne path tracing mod hero
NVIDIA’s RTX Remix modding tool has been a boon for revitalizing classic games, especially when game developers and publishers don’t think it’s worth the effort themselves. There have already been several impressive projects, including the upcoming Half-Life 2 RTX by Orbifold Studios. Now, Max Payne, a third-person action-adventure title that started life on the original Xbox, is now getting the RTX Remix treatment for PC gamers.

Max Payne: Remix is an effort to “retain the vanilla atmosphere the game is known for with its larger set pieces, yet expand on that intent with RTX Remix.” The user spearheading this project, Noodle", has already completed the task of hand placing RTX lighting throughout most of the game. Additionally, an artist has contributed Physically Based Rendering (PBR) materials alongside new model and textures for the train in Roscoe Street Station.


However, most of the game makes use of AI generated textures using PBRFusion. Noodle* notes that the end goal is to include textures, models, and other materials made by artists rather than keeping those generated by AI. This is because while PBR Fusion is useful, it still doesn’t generate materials that are up to modern game engine standards.

Many will likely question the wisdom in putting in so much effort when Remedy, the game’s developer, has already announced that work on the Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes is now under way. For better or for worse, these two games look to be proper remakes that will likely change the way they feel. So it’s not a bad idea to revisit the original version and tweak the visuals so it looks more at home in the present day, without losing what made it special.

Max Payne: Remix entered early access recently and can be downloaded from ModDb. Expect an experience with plenty of rough edges, though, as it’s a project that’s still early in development.
