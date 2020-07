Massive Nintendo Gigaleak Exposes Source Code Of Classic Games And Consoles On 4Chan

Full development repository for Ensata official DS emulator

Full development repository for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Full development repository for NetCard ([canceled] GBA peripheral)

Full development repository for Game Boy Advance BIOS

Full development repository for Game Boy Color Boot ROM

Full master ROM database for Famicom and NES including ROM

Full development repository Wii Shop Channel server-side source code?

Full personal development repository by a Diamond and Pearl dev

Master ROM of, (maybe source code') Super Maria RPG

"WallPaperPasswordMaker" source code

Random test program source code

Many tape backups

Several Super Mario World 2 prototypes





Human character in Star Fox 2. Image from Human character in Star Fox 2. Image from Gaming Alexandria via Twitter

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Wild Trax

Yoshi's Island

Mario Kart

F-Zero

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Mario All-Stars

Wii [Virtual Console] Game Boy Emulator

Many early video game projects and source codes have been lost to the sands of time. However, a recent leak may reveal information about many of Nintendo’s early projects. The Nintendo “Gigaleak” reportedly includes source code for games like Super Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.The leak recently appeared on 4chan in /v/, a video game forum. Some believe that this particular leak is related to another one that occurred in May. The servers of BroadOn, a company that was hired by Nintendo during the era of the Wii , were reportedly hacked.Users are still digging through the leaked information, but an image of a list appeared on the 4chan. The list includes the following:They have also supposedly found the source code for these games:It is important to note that the above list is not comprehensive. One Twitter user looked through the leaked data and found evidence of a Pokémon MMO. Players who played the game offline would have had access to thirty Pokémon, while online players would be able to catch a greater variety of Pokémon. The game was reportedly proposed in 2004 and players would have needed to connect their Game Boy Advance to a PC.This is a fascinating look into Nintendo history if this leak is the real deal. For example, the NetCard is a canceled Game Boy Advance peripheral. There are also a few concepts that are included in the source code that never made it into the final games. Yoshi’s Island was once supposed to include a minigame where Yoshi stole items from Bandit and placed them into Baby Mario's cart. There are also various prototypes of Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and even a human character in Star Fox 2.It is important to take all of these leaks with a grain of salt, especially given the source. There has been quite a bit in the news lately about vintage Nintendo products and more recent nostalgic collaborations. For example, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $114,000 at an auction . Nintendo has not confirmed or denied the leak and they are unlikely to provide any comment.