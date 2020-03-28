Marshall’s Uxbridge Smart Speaker Goes To 11 With Alexa Voice





Marshall is a brand name that’s mostly known for creating amplifiers that are used by musicians electric guitars. That’s not all the company has in its lineup with it unveiling a new Uxbridge Voice smart speaker with Amazon Alexa. The intelligent speaker is offered in a white or black cabinet and is shaped to look like one of the company’s amps.

Marshall says that the Uxbridge Voice is designed to combine its legendary sound with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa. That makes the slick-looking little speaker able to do all the things Alexa enables using voice commands. The small speaker promises big sound with high-end components inside promising clarity. The Marshall Uxbridge speaker will work with Amazon Echo, and other supported Alexa speakers to make a multi-room sound system.





It also works with Apple Airplay 2 speakers for multi-room audio. Listeners can fine-tune the sound to their tastes using the rocker buttons on the top panel of the speaker. A far-field microphone array is included for smart voice recognition and noise cancellation. The Marshall voice app allows for easy setup with the ability to choose from built-in EQ presets and connect the Uxbridge speaker to other supported Alexa devices.





Other hardware specs include integrated WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The device has no built-in battery and has to be plugged into the outlet to operate. It only has a single speaker inside and is a mono sound solution. Those wanting stereo sound will need to get a pair of speakers or connect with other Alexa devices that are supported. Inside the chassis of the speaker is a 30W class D amp for the woofer and tweeter. The retail price for the speaker is $199, and it is available now in both black and white colors. Alexa has been integrated into several new devices this year, one of the most interesting is the new Fiat-Chrysler Android Auto infotainment system that features Alexa.