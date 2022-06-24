A Mars Spacecraft Captured This Wild Photo Of A Massive Martian Eyeball





Image Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin





The image is from the Aonia Terra region of Mars, which is known for its craters. The area is named after a feature called Aonia, a darkened patch on Mars that can be seen from Earth, even with basic telescopes. Aonia is also known from ancient Greece, where it referred to a sacred location of the Muses, the goddess of literature, science and the arts.







Source: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

