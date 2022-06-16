NASA Baffled As Mars Rover Discovers Litter On The Red Planet

In a follow-up tweet the team said the "shiny bit of foil" was part of the thermal blanket used to control temperatures. While it may be obvious as to what the object is, the team is less certain about which part of the spacecraft it originated from and how it arrived at its current location. The descent stage crashed 2 km away, and the team isn't sure if the piece found its way there during the descent process, or was carried there by wind afterward.

