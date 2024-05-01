Mario Kart EV Racer Recalled For Nearly The Same Reason As Tesla's Cybertruck





One of the best ways to take out a Mario Kart buggy is to throw a banana peel in front of it. Beaming it with a turtle shell is another surefire tactic. However, there's an issue that could prove even more problematic for Mario Kart racers, which you won't find any of the video games—a stuck acceleration pedal. This potential defect is at the root of a recent recall.





You may not be aware, but you can actually buy a real-life Mario Kart buggy. JAKKS Pacific makes and sells an officially licensed Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer for kids, which as the model name implies is powered by a 24-volt battery. It can reach top speeds of up to 8 miles per hour, with children having the option of selecting three forward speeds (along with reverse).





In a somewhat comical twist, however, the colorful racer is prone to a similar issue that recently resulted in a Tesla Cybertruck recall affecting thousands of vehicles—the acceleration pedal can get stuck. As such, the Mario Kart buggy has been recalled as well.









"If the acceleration pedal on the battery-operated ride-on toy becomes clogged with debris, it can stick after the user’s foot is removed from the pedal, posing a crash hazard," the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states in its recall notice.





The recall affects Mario Kart models with the following date codes...