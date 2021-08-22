This Man Spent Nearly A Year In Prison Over Faulty AI-Based Evidence





Artificial Intelligence is a tricky business, with both major upsides and downsides. On the one hand, you can end up with self-driving vehicles or more secure computers ; however, you can also end up being jailed for nearly a year due to questionable AI -based evidence. This is precisely what happened to 65-year-old Michael Williams when he was arrested last August after being accused of killing a young man from his neighborhood who asked for a ride during a night of unrest due to police brutality.





ShotSpotter Equipment At East 63rd Street And South Stony Island Ave in Chicago







Michael Williams At His Home On The South Side Of Chicago







The Gas Station Williams Set Out To Visit



While Williams is still shaken by the entire ordeal, Herring’s mother believes that the police had the right suspect despite the lack of evidence outside what she once called “flimsy data,” botched by ShotSpotter. In any event, Williams states that “The only places these devices are installed are in poor Black communities, nowhere else,” asking, “How many of us will end up in this same situation?” With this, though, we should ask since when was judging humanity replaced by an algorithm alone when life hangs in the balance?





(ShotSpotter, Michael Williams, and Gas Station Images Courtesy of AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

