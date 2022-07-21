These Malicious Android Apps On Google Play Infected 300K Devices, Delete Them Now









Picture Of Joker Playing Cards

Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan

Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus

Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms

Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages

Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger

Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard

Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera

Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy

Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting

Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard

Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms

Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers

Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec

Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard

Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard

Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf

Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free

Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard

Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy

Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards

Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage

Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo

Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor

Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message

All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator

Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages

Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji

Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator

All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate

Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages

Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary

Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos

Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms

Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard

iMessager - start.me.messager

Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms

Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla

Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming

Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo

Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge

Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger

Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp

Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger

Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic

Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty

Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india

Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp

Social Message - com.colorsocial.message





Photo of Play Store App Update Setting on an Android Phone

What can you do to protect yourself in the future? There are a few things. First up, don't just install unnecessary, untrusted, or unvetted apps. Double check the publisher for positive review bombs, and only use apps that are recommended from sources you trust.





Additionally, don't grant notification listener permissions, or accessibility permissions to apps that you don't fully trust. Notification listener permissions are what allows those apps to view things like one-time passwords, pins, and even SMS messages. Messaging apps are a very common thing to include this kind of malware, so unless you know exactly what you're installing for a messaging app, you are better off choosing not to install one.







Also, if an app itself tells you to update and asks you to click a link or follow its instructions to update, ignore it. If there is a real update to be had you will be able to get that update from the Play Store. This linking method is a common way for malware distributors to side load malware by bypassing the Play Store. Additionally, a very common way of distributing fraudulent apps is for those malwares to take control and forward on a message with a link to people in contact lists. This is not a new method of spreading malware, but it is prevalent due to its effectiveness.







If you want to learn a bit more about the history of using contact lists to spread viruses, the ILOVEYOU worm is a good point in malware writing history for reference.