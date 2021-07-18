Malaysian Police Shamefully Steamroll 1,069 PCs Involved In Illegal Bitcoin Mining Operation





As Bitcoin prices skyrocketed earlier this year, all cryptocurrencies were under the microscope by people around the globe. Specifically, energy-consumption concerns arose as miners built out massive mining operations to execute the “proof-of-work” system that makes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin tick. However, none of that matters if you are stealing electricity, as the Ukrainian Security Service discovered earlier this month. Now, Malaysian police have found this problem for themselves, but they are sending a message with it.

Though, if you illegally tap into the power grid, then you solve the energy cost problem of mining with an ASIC. Unfortunately, this could also lead you to get caught, as miners in the city of Miri in Sarawak, Malaysia, have now found. Authorities in the city seized a whopping 1,069 ASIC mining rigs after the miners allegedly stole up to $1.25 million in energy.











Subsequently, six people have been arrested in connection with the operation, and “have been fined up to RM8,000 and jailed for up to eight months,” according to a statement from Miri police chief ACP Hakeman Hawari in The Star. Furthermore, the authorities then decided to steamroll the mining computers in an incredible show of force to send a message, which you can see above.