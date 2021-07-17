Make America Great Again With The Freedom Phone, Except Sorry It's Made In China





It is not often a snake-oil product comes up in the realm of technology, but it seems the “Freedom Phone” fits that bill. Featuring no reported specs, construction in China , and a 4x markup from Alibaba, all while touting itself as a “free speech and privacy first focused phone,” the Freedom Phone seems to be more of a scam than a device to save democracy.

On July 14th, the “world’s youngest Bitcoin millionaire,” as if that already did not have side effects, Erik Finman, announced the “Freedom Phone.” He claimed that this is “the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us - for just thinking different.” Unfortunately, on the website for the device, we only know that it costs $499, has a 6” screen, has a dual sim and MicroSD slot, and comes with preinstalled apps for Newsmax, OANN, and Parler.







Today I'm announcing the Freedom Phone.



This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us - for just thinking different.



Complete with it's own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features.



We're finally taking back control. https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/Hykp08ITCQ — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 14, 2021



Furthermore, it has a reskinned version of Android called FreedomOS, and an “uncensorable app store,” so you can download any apps you want. Surely that cannot go wrong though, as Apple and Google only invest millions or billions in keeping malware out of their app stores.





There is also a tool called “Trust” installed, which allows users to control what their apps do whenever they want. Reportedly "Trust" can “help you understand the security of your device and warn you about possible threats,”as well. However, the Freedom Phone website does not explain any of the other ways it claims to keep people secure other than basically saying, “Just trust me.”







