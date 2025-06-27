CATEGORIES
home News

Major Food Retailer Discloses Alarming Data Breach Impacting 2.2M Customers

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 27, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
hero delhaize logo
Food retail giant Ahold Delhaize, parent company of well-known American brands like Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and Hannaford, has confirmed a significant data breach impacting over 2.24 million individuals. The incident, stemming from a November 2024 ransomware attack on its U.S. internal business systems, has exposed a wide array of sensitive personal, financial, and even health information.

The breach, which was disclosed in a filing with Maine's Attorney General on June 26 (Thursday), revealed that attackers gained unauthorized access to Ahold Delhaize USA's systems on November 6, 2024. While the company has not explicitly stated whether customer data was compromised, it confirmed that the stolen files mainly contained internal employment records belonging to current and former employees of Ahold Delhaize USA companies.

The scope of the compromised data is rather extensive, although it does vary for each affected individual. It includes a combination of personal details such as names, contact information (like postal and email addresses as well as telephone numbers), birth dates, and government-issued identification numbers, including Social Security, passport, and driver's license numbers. Just as alarmingly, financial account information, such as bank account numbers, and sensitive health information, including workers' comp and medical details from employment records, were also siphoned. 

hannaford1

In Maine alone, the breach has affected 95,463 residents, prompting the prerequisite notification of consumer reporting agencies. To mitigate the potential fallout for anyone affected, Ahold Delhaize is offering 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian.

The Dutch grocery conglomerate has refrained from publicly naming the perpetrators behind the cyberattack, but it must be noted that the INC Ransom ransomware group had added the retail giant to its dark web extortion portal in April. The group subsequently leaked samples of documents, claiming they were stolen from the compromised Ahold Delhaize systems.

INC Ransom, a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation that emerged in July 2023, has rapidly gained notoriety for targeting organizations across both public and private sectors. The group has claimed 250 victims in the past two years, with targets including government entities, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and industrial corporations. Notable past victims include Scotland's National Health Service, Yamaha Motor Philippines, and the U.S. division of Xerox Business Solutions. The group also claimed responsibility for an attack on the State Bar of Texas in April, which led to a warning for over 100,000 members about stolen sensitive data.
Tags:  security, data breach, Hackers
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment