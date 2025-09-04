Maingear, Clevo Partner On A Potent Super 16 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5070 Ti & Wi-Fi 7





Somewhere along the line, 17.3-inch gaming laptops became less fashionable, while smaller form factors took over, such as 15.6-inch and even more compact designs. More recently, however, the 16-inch form factor has taken hold, and that's precisely the direction Maingear has chosen to go for its new and aptly named Super 16, a high-end gaming laptop it co-developed with Clevo.





Clevo's been designing laptops for ages (dating back to the 1980s) and you may have owned one under a different label, whether you realized it or not. And of course Maingear is well known to enthusiasts as one of the top boutique builders with an impressive attention to detail in our experience, as can be seen in our Apex Force gaming PC review





What Maingear and Clevo have concocted together in the Super 16 is what they're calling a "do-it-all rig with serious specs, high frame rate gaming capabilities, and an accessible price point."





It starts with the 16-inch display featuring a 2560x1660 resolution, a fast 300Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for tear-free gaming.













Pop the hood and you'll discover an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake , which in addition to the core specs just mentioned, it boasts an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 13 TOPS for AI workloads. That plays into the do-it-all mantra.





For gaming and graphics, the system sports a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (140W, Max-Q). In terms of a desktop equivalent, it comes closest to a GeForce RTX 5070. Both the 5070 Ti (mobile) and 5070 (desktop) mate 12GB of of GDDR7 to a 192-bit bus, while the 5070 Ti (mobile) features 5,888 CUDA cores compared to 6,144 CUDA cores on the 5070 (desktop).





Maingear says the Super 16 can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5-4800 memory. It also houses three M.2 slots for solid state drive (SSD) storage, including a PCIe 5.0 slot and two PCIe 4.0 slots.













Wireless connectivity consists of Killer Wi-Fi 7 and a 2.5Gbps LAN port with Killer DoubleShot Pro, and Bluetooth 4.0. As for the I/O, the laptop serves up a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI output, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a microSD card reader.





"Super 16 delivers the performance and quality Maingear is known for, now in a more accessible and portable form," said Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear. "Despite its thin chassis, it's packed with high-performance specs, delivering a fantastic gaming and entertainment experience in today's most popular gaming laptop size."



