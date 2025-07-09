Magic: The Gathering Edge Of Eternities Warps Popular Card Game Into Space
by
Aaron Leong
Wednesday, July 09, 2025, 10:43 AM EDT
We're not sure what took Wizards of the Coast so long, but Magic: The Gathering is set to launch players into the farthest reaches of space with its upcoming Edge of Eternities set, arriving worldwide on August 1. This highly anticipated space-themed expansion promises redefined gameplay and mechanics, breathtaking art, and the return of fan-favorite characters and creature types.
Jumping straight into the mechanics, Edge of Eternities introduces Spacecraft, a new artifact subtype, that allows players to crew various vessels. Spacecrafts can be "stationed" by tapping another creature, accumulating charge counters. Once enough counters are gathered, they transform into artifact creatures or unlock powerful abilities. Notably, legendary Vehicles and Spacecrafts with printed power and toughness can now command your deck, opening up exciting new Commander possibilities. The equally new Planet land type also interacts with the station mechanic, gaining abilities once sufficiently charged.
Adding another dimension to gameplay is Warp, an alternative casting cost that offers immediate impact with a delayed consequence. Cards cast for their warp cost from hand are exiled at the beginning of the next end step, becoming "warped cards" that can be cast again from exile on a later turn. This mechanic allows for swift, tactical plays, whether to push for damage, trigger crucial "enters" abilities, or contribute to station activations. Complementing Warp is Void, an ability word that grants bonus effects if a non-land permanent left the battlefield or a spell was warped on the current turn, providing a reactive layer of depth to spells and permanents.
Resource management gets a fresh twist with Lander, a new colorless artifact token type. These tokens can be sacrificed to search your library for a basic land card, putting it onto the battlefield tapped. This not only aids mana development, but also ties into the set's broader theme of planetary exploration and resource acquisition.
Of course, Edge of Eternities boasts a combination of stunning artwork and rich narrative. The set features diverse special art treatments, including vertical borderless layouts for classic lands, Stellar Sights (includes reprints of lands from previous MTG sets), and unique Japanese anime-style showcase cards. Players can also look forward to pulp sci-fi-inspired special guest cards.
The storyline delves into tales of characters like Sami, Wildcat Captain, monks who worship black holes, and five distinct planets embodying the five colors of mana. Veteran Magic players ought to be thrilled to see the return of familiar characters such as the artificer Tezzeret, alongside creature types like Kavu, Slivers, and the ancient Eldrazi. Even Tarmogoyf receives a cosmic makeover as Cosmogoyf. Notable preview cards include Singularity Rupture (via Buy-A-Box promo), Emissary Escort (bundle), and Starfield Shepherd (promo packs).
As mentioned, the Edge of Eternities will drop on August 1, although pre-release events are scheduled for July 25-31, offering an early glimpse into the forthcoming cosmic chaos.