Magic: The Gathering Edge Of Eternities Warps Popular Card Game Into Space





We're not sure what took Wizards of the Coast so long, but Magic: The Gathering is set to launch players into the farthest reaches of space with its upcoming Edge of Eternities set, arriving worldwide on August 1. This highly anticipated space-themed expansion promises redefined gameplay and mechanics, breathtaking art, and the return of fan-favorite characters and creature types.









Resource management gets a fresh twist with Lander, a new colorless artifact token type. These tokens can be sacrificed to search your library for a basic land card, putting it onto the battlefield tapped. This not only aids mana development, but also ties into the set's broader theme of planetary exploration and resource acquisition.







Tan and Sami



The storyline delves into tales of characters like Sami, Wildcat Captain, monks who worship black holes, and five distinct planets embodying the five colors of mana. Veteran Magic players ought to be thrilled to see the return of familiar characters such as the artificer Tezzeret, alongside creature types like Kavu, Slivers, and the ancient Eldrazi. Even Tarmogoyf receives a cosmic makeover as Cosmogoyf. Notable preview cards include Singularity Rupture (via Buy-A-Box promo), Emissary Escort (bundle), and Starfield Shepherd (promo packs).





As mentioned, the Edge of Eternities will drop on August 1, although pre-release events are scheduled for July 25-31, offering an early glimpse into the forthcoming cosmic chaos.