Is Your M2 Mac Mini Not Turning On? How To Get It Fixed By Apple For Free





We've long been impressed by Apple's Mac mini systems and its M-series silicon (see our M1 Mac mini review from 2020 for reference), but like anything else in the hardware space, issues can pop up. Case in point, some M2 Mac mini owners are now left with a high-tech brick because their units are no longer powering on. Fear now, however, as Apple is offering free repairs for qualifying models.





In a support document, Apple says that a "very small percentage" of 2023 Mac mini devices powered by its M2 silicon are having issues where they no longer power on. Affected models were manufactured between June 16, 2024 and November 23, 2024.





To determine if your model qualifies for the free repair, you need to find the unit's serial number. To do that, just flip it over and look at the bottom of your M2 Mac mini. You should see it printed underneath a barcode. Alternatively, if you kept the retail box, you should be able to find the serial number there. And yet another way is to navigating to Apple menu > About This Mac, though obviously that's not a viable option if you can't turn on your Mac mini in the first place.













Apple's support page and plug it into the lookup box, then hit Submit. The same document also contains links to instructions for initiating a repair through either an 'Apple Authorized Service Provider' or an 'Apple Retail Store' location. Once you've located your device's serial number, head toand plug it into the lookup box, then hit Submit. The same document also contains links to instructions for initiating a repair through either an 'Apple Authorized Service Provider' or an 'Apple Retail Store' location.





"If your Mac mini has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, that issue will need to be resolved first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair," Apple states.





Time is somewhat of the essence, as Apple further states that the free repair program covers eligible Mac mini systems for three years after the first retail sale of the unit. The good news there is that it includes affected models that are no longer within their warranty period, though note that this program doesn't actually extend the standard warranty coverage.





It's not clear why some of the later builds of the M2 Mac mini are having power issues, but at least Apple is willing to fix them free of charge.