This Foldable Keyboard Is Actually A Mini PC Rocking A Zen 4 Ryzen CPU





Many people have created their own takes on the 'cyberdeck' concept, but there haven't been many professional efforts at creating such a system. Well, perhaps the first truly perfect 'deck' product is finally on its way to the worldwide market: the "Lunar" 2-in-1 folding keyboard mini-PC, sporting some serious horsepower thanks to an integrated Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" SoC.





The folded machine is pocketable, at least for certain sizes of pocket.

Who is the maker? Shanghai Shoujie Technology Co. Despite the name, the Lunar appears to originate from a subdivision of that company that is based out of Hong Kong, at least according to the Kickstarter campaign. This device already launched earlier this year, exclusively in China, which is probably why the Kickstarter campaign's goal was a paltry $1,674.













The prices on the left are "early bird" pricing for the first 100 buyers. Slots are still available!

That's not to say that the Lunar doesn't have any advantages of its own, mind you. This device can be had with up to 1TB of storage and a full 32GB of RAM, even more than the ROG Ally X . It also has much more external connectivity than the gaming handhelds, with a pair of USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port. One of the Type-C ports is even USB4, apparently. There's no memory card slot, but the integrated battery has a 59-WHr capacity, putting it smack between the 40-WHr Ally and 80-WHr Ally X.







