Lounge Like A King And Save A Cool $7,000 On This High-Tech Massage Chair With AI





Watching the Super Bowl on a big screen TV is one thing, and bonus points if you're going to catch the game on an OLED or mini LED model. Even better? Kicking back and watching football (or anything, really) in a high-tech massage chair with heating, cooling, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Massage chairs aren't exactly cheap, but you can save a boatload of money on Best Buy's deal of the day.





Kyota M688 Kizuna AI Dual Mech Massage Chair with Cooling Tech (quite the mouthful!) for $2,999 at Best Buy (save $7,000). I don't often do double-takes when scouring the web for deals, but I did for this one. For today only, you can score the(quite the mouthful!) for).













Is it worth the splurge? That's a great question, and I wish I had access to one to answer it for you. In lieu of hands-on, er, making that butts-on testing, I can say that the spec sheet and list of features is certainly impressive.





It's kitted out with everything I can think of, plus some. For example, in addition to a dual back mechanism to rub your back the right way and dual foot rollers to help settle your dogs when they're barking, it offers a calf massage, heating and cooling for your back, heating for your calves, a zero gravity recline (170 degrees) that the maker claims was "initially developed by NASA" with various health benefits, a built-in health sensor, Bluetooth speakers, three mediation programs, hands-free voice control, a 7-inch touchscreen tablet remote, a quick access control panel, a wireless charging pad (you don't want to be stressing about your phone running out of juice, after all), a USB charging port, and a few other odds and ends.





"The Kyota Kizuna M688 transforms your home into a haven for self-care, offering therapeutic massage relief whenever you need it. With advanced technology and premium materials, it helps you prioritize feeling great every day," Kyota states in its marketing pitch.





There's also an AI element, because of course there is. No, it's not going to go all Skynet and turning your massage chair into a modern day torture device (I certainly hope not, anyway), but it works in conjunction with the built-in sensor.





"Simply place your index finger on the smart health sensor, and the massage chair will automatically select a personalized program tailored to your unique health data," Kyota says.





Maybe it's a gimmick or perhaps it actually has a benefit. Either way, the list of features and capabilities is a long one. And, I'm seeing Best Buy list a pickup or delivery date on Sunday, February 9, which is just in time for the Super Bowl.





All that said, I don't have much experience with high-tech massage chairs, so do your research. However, I did find some more affordable models on Amazon. Here are a few...