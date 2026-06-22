Lord British May Bypass EA To Revive Legendary Ultima Franchise In 2027





However, this creates a weird structural divide between copyright and trademark. While the 35-year rule will allow Garriott to reclaim the underlying copyrights to his original work, including the specific story elements, design philosophy, and code, EA will retain the Ultima trademark. This means Garriott can legally build a successor to his classic games, but he cannot actually call it Ultima. He has floated the idea of calling it Lord British's Ultima, but frankly it doesn't have the same flow off the tongue as the OG.Compounding the situation, some reports spotted new Ultima trademarks filed by EA. While the publisher has not announced any active projects, the filings prove that EA is fiercely guarding the brand.So all we can do right now is wait. Garriott has kept specific details close to his chest for now, but he has urged eager fans to look out for his upcoming appearance at Dragon Con in Atlanta, where he promises to share more concrete thoughts on what a fractured, independent future for the legendary RPG series will look like.