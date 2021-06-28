CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, June 28, 2021, 02:23 PM EDT

Marvel's Loki Mischievously Sneaks Into Fortnite For Crew Subscription Holders

loki comes to fortnite for fortnite crew subscription holders
All the way from Asgard, the God of Mischief Loki Laufeyson is joining the Fortnite crew this July in a mashup of the former Marvel season and the current alien-themed season. Starting on June 30th, Fortnite Crew members will be able to grab some Loki-themed gear to wear around the map and cause mayhem with.

For the uninitiated, Fortnite Crew is Epic Game’s subscription service for the popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. If you pick it up for $11.99 monthly, you will get the Battle Pass for the full season, 1,000 V-Bucks monthly, and a new monthly crew pack which consists of exclusive outfit bundles. For example, June’s bundle was Cuddle Team Leader as Mecha Cuddle Master. Whatever that means, we are just two days from July, which will bring Loki in to replace Mecha Cuddle Master.


The Loki crew pack will feature the Loki Laufeyson Outfit paired with his cape as a back bling accessory. As for tools, players will get their hands on “Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe, the Chitauri Chariot Glider (not of Asgard or any world known), and the Loki’s Welcoming Loading Screen.”

If you want to grab this Loki gear, you need to subscribe to Fortnite Crew between June 30th and July 31st while it is unlocked. Also, let us know what you make of the Fortnite Crew subscription in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, Epic Games, Marvel, loki, fortnite

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment