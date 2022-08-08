CATEGORIES
home IT/Enterprise Security

Login Flow Faux Pas Enabled Twitter's 5 Million Account Data Leak Which Sold For $30K

by Lane BabuderMonday, August 08, 2022, 02:11 PM EDT
twitter hero
We put a lot of faith in the prospect that our information is secure. Unfortunately, this is often just not the case. It is not hard for hackers and security ne'er-do-wells to get access to peoples' accounts when they use weak passwords incorporating little more than birthdates and pet names. This is especially true when social media accounts open for public viewing and users unwisely respond to those messages that include items like a chart of answers based on birth dates. You may think you are discovering your "adult-actor" name for a quick laugh but are really divulging the first street you lived on and favorite pet's name that you also used for the security questions on your bank account. Breaking passwords is not the only way for your sensitive information to escape, though. Unfortunately for Twitter users, there is some stolen information that has now leaked out to the web.

The sad security news for Twitter is that the information of more than 5.4 million users was gained through an exploit reported to Twitter via its bug bounty program back in January of 2022. At the time of the report, though, Twitter claims they had no indication that the exploit was being taken advantage of. However, the person who is offering up the data says it was gathered in December of 2021, a month before the vulnerability was reported. This is not even the latest in additional Twitter drama which recently experienced an outage to its entire system.

twitter leak forum screenshot
Image Source: Bleeping Computer

The exact method of the exploit was not explicitly outlined, but basically, it looks to have come through an account recovery process or just the login process itself. Twitter fixed the exploit as soon as it was reported. Effectively it allowed anyone who used the exploit to get the e-mail address, phone number, or Twitter ID from the login process. The hacker who is offering up the data is asking for $30k from each interested party, and claims they've already received some offers.

The source of the flaw was a login flow practice long advised against. When an invalid login attempt is made, the system should not disclose whether or not an account with that name exists. While this can lead to some user frustration when they cannot remember if they are entering their correct user ID, it prevents bad actors from compiling a list of accounts to target brute force or social engineering attacks against. In Twitter's case, the login process was going beyond revealing the existence of an account on a failed login attempt. The loophole enabled attackers to enter series of phone numbers or e-mail addresses and discover associated accounts. This has broader implications of potentially revealing the identities of pseudonymous users on the platform.

Twitter's public response is to reach out to each user they know was likely affected. It also reminds users to enable 2-factor authentication using apps or hardware security keys. While there is no indication of password theft, there is the usual advice for those who were affected or feel like they may have been to reset or set new passwords for their accounts.
Tags:  security, Twitter, (NASDAQ:TWTR)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment