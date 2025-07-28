CATEGORIES
home News

Linux Comes To Snapdragon X Elite Laptops Courtesy Of Linaro And Tuxedo

by Bruno FerreiraMonday, July 28, 2025, 04:03 PM EDT
hero linaro snap x laptops news
Most PC and gaming enthusiasts can talk about FPS and high refresh rates all day long, but when it comes to quality laptops for general use, battery life is still king. A while back, Qualcomm and Microsoft decided to challenge the status quo with the Snapdragon Elite X chips and Windows-on-Arm, respectively, in a bid to create a new category of portable machines with battery life far exceeding previous generation systems.

Snapdragon X laptops currently have a relatively small market share, but they're gaining at a decent clip with quarterly figures rising. Not everyone is a fan of Windows, though. With that in mind, the folks at Linaro and Tuxedo Computers have joined forces to create a laptop that's running a full ARM64 Linux distribution out of the box, with all the hardware working and as little user friction as possible. At a recent convention, the companies proudly displayed their prototype Snapdragon Elite X laptop with a bespoke build of Linux running native ARM64 software.

demo linaro snap x laptops news

The machine wasn't merely booting to a terminal window. It was actually running standard PC games in the FEX-EMU emulator, using an external USB-C monitor, keyboard and mouse, all while the rest of the OS ran smoothly on the laptop's main display for web browsing and other daily tasks. It's quite the achievement considering it's an entirely distinct system architecture from the standard Intel/AMD x86-64 ecosystem. Nascent efforts like these usually take their sweet time to produce visible results, but the prototype on display is progressing quite well.

Things didn't get to this point by accident, though. Linaro quotes Qualcomm, laptop vendors like Lenovo, Dell, Asus, and HP, and the Linux community for the collective effort. Naturally, Tuxedo Computers also gets kudos for providing Linaro with two high-specced machines for development and testing. Linaro's objective is that common distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora can run on Arm machines without additional effort, and points out some examples: the Linux kernel 6.15 already supports multiple Snapdragon laptops from various vendors, and Canonical has a Concept Distro of Ubuntu 24.10 available and is is adding native ARM64 support to Ubuntu 25.04, alongside Fedora Linux. Given the way Windows is going lately, we suspect many users will be happy to see alternatives pop up.
Tags:  Linux, Qualcomm, snapdragon x elite
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment