Now Linux Users Can Experience BSODs Just Like Windows, Why That's A Good Thing





Everyone hates the infamous Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD), but these diagnostic displays are a necessary evil to inform users what went wrong when their computer crashes. Windows has had this feature for decades, but recently it was revealed that Linux is finally getting its own Blue Screen of Death feature, and it's way better than the new Windows version with the sad face emoji.

Phoronix reports that one of the system/service managers for Linux distributions (systemd) debuted a new system update that will arrive in the hands of Linux users sometime in the first half of 2024. This update, version 255, adds a boatload of new features to the controversial init system, and one of them is the aforementioned Blue Screen Of Death feature that will pop up when a system crashes.





The relevant part of systemd version 255's release notes.

According to the patch notes, this new BSOD feature will display a full log of error messages across the entire screen when a system crashes , giving you a detailed description of what exactly what went wrong. It is reminiscent of Microsoft’s original Blue Screen of Death, used before Windows 8, that gave you a whole paragraph of text about the issue and error codes to look up. On top of this, the new Linux BSOD feature will also display a QR code so users can get more information about the issue that caused the system to crash.

The Blue Screen of Death can be a handy troubleshooting feature to tell you what went wrong with your system when it crashes. On Windows, these “screens of death” can give vital information like error codes so users can diagnose catastrophic system failures immediately. Without it, users and IT professionals have to dig into error logs to find out what caused a system to crash, and in the worst-case scenario that means pulling the drive to access those logs on another machine.







Modern Windows BSOD Found in Windows 8/8.1, 10 and 11